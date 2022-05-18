IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $196.80

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $196.80 and last traded at $196.95, with a volume of 23663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.69.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IQVIA Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
