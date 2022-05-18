IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $196.80

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $196.80 and last traded at $196.95, with a volume of 23663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Get IQVIA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.