iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

