iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. 6,093,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,050,461. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

