iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 118,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06.

