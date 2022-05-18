iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.24

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and traded as high as $41.09. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 728,611 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeit Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

