iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $11.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.88. The company had a trading volume of 855,303 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.33 and its 200 day moving average is $358.27.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

