iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.11. 35,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 32,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.