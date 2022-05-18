IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.53). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IsoPlexis.
IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15).
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISO. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $80,920,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ISO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. IsoPlexis has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78.
IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
