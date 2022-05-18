iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ISPC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 1,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

