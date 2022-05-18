J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $178.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.54. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

