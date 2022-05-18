Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $85.00. The company traded as low as $75.22 and last traded at $76.41, with a volume of 6340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.72.
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
