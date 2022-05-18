Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $85.00. The company traded as low as $75.22 and last traded at $76.41, with a volume of 6340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.72.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

