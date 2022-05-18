Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JAGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAGX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 611,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

