James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

JHX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,828,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

