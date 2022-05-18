James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. 522,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,815. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

