Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock opened at $457.38 on Wednesday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1-year low of $457.38 and a 1-year high of $607.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.59.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

