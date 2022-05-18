Jefferies Financial Group Trims Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price to $46.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 184,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $59,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 22,143.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

