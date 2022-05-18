Jeremi Gorman Sells 36,447 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $868,532.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,495,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,627,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,164,940.86.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84.

Snap stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. 29,209,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,541,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

