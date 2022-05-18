JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,573,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 609,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 16,247,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,954,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

