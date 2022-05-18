JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,845. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92.

