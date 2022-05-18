JFG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Aehr Test Systems accounts for 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,056.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 386,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,680. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.48. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, memory and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.