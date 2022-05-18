JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 2.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 43,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,274,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

