JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $13.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ JOAN traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. JOANN has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

