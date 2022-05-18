JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 271,513 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of Ferrari worth $274,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
