JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,912 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.94% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $313,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 155,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,565,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,192,000 after purchasing an additional 97,905 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

