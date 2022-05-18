JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,194,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $280,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of BJ opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.