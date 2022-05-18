JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,930,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $291,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 79.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in MSA Safety by 24.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.11.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

