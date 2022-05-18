JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on July 31st

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

JPM stock opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.37 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after buying an additional 508,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,262.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 337,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 333,564 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

