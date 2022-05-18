JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,654,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average is $147.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.37 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
