JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 207,924 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $258,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $260.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.89 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.70.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.