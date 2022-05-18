JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 385,327 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.17% of CarMax worth $245,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

