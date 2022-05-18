JT Stratford LLC Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $16.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.25. The stock had a trading volume of 712,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.69. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $422.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.53.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.