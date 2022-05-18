JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

IJR stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.97. 24,837,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,888. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

