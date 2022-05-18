JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,347,000 after buying an additional 734,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after buying an additional 554,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,120. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

