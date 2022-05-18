JT Stratford LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 80,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 349,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,934,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,660,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.15. 3,633,289 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.