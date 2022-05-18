JT Stratford LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,548,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $461.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

