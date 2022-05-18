JT Stratford LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.42. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

