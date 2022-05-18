JT Stratford LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. 3,619,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

