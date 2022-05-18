JT Stratford LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,261. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

