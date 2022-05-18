JT Stratford LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 498,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -172.68 and a beta of 0.75. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

