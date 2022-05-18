JT Stratford LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $561,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

BJAN traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. 15,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,434. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $37.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.

