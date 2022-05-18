JT Stratford LLC Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.67. 2,030,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.