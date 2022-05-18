Kadena (KDA) Price Up 32.1% This Week

Kadena (KDA) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Kadena has a total market cap of $425.51 million and approximately $59.76 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00008049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,480.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00624397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00495062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,370.99 or 1.89298315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,053,151 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.