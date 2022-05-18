KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 182.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in KB Home were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

