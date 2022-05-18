Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,435,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

