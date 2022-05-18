Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $209.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KXSCF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

KXSCF traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.89. Kinaxis has a one year low of $99.55 and a one year high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

