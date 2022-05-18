Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.60 Per Share

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON KGF opened at GBX 260 ($3.21) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.13) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 339 ($4.18).

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($673,076.92).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

