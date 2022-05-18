Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Trading Up 1.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74.
Kinnevik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)
