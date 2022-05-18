Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.64. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.24. 100,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $154.51 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,964. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

