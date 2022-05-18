Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 85,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,093. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

