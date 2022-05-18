KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Shares of KLAC opened at $351.51 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.